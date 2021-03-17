Micro-smart lockdowns imposed in different areas of Karachi's District Central

Image for representation. Photo: File

Owing to a rise in coronavirus cases, the Sindh government on Wednesday announced that it has decided to impose micro-smart lockdowns in different areas of District Central, a notification issued in this regard said.

The lockdown comes into effect on March 17, 2021, and will stay in place for 14 days, i.e. until March 31, 2021.

Areas, where the lockdown comes into effect, include nine union councils (UCs) of North Karachi, North Nazimabad, and Gulberg.

Per the notification, the district health officer suggested that a lockdown should be imposed in the designated areas.

All people entering and exiting the marked areas will have to wear a face mask at all times, the notification stated, while people will not be allowed to move around unnecessarily during the lockdown period.

"All business and industrial activities in the area will remain suspended," the notification further said. "Family gatherings will also be prohibited."

All people who have tested positive for COVID-19 will have to quarantine at home, while the provincial government will take steps to ensure the supply of rations to deserving people.