Babar Azam grabs 3rd position on ICC T20 ranking, Kohli on 5th

Babar Azam. File photo.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has moved up on the ICC T20 rankings, claiming third place on the list, it emerged on Tuesday.

The right-handed batsman was demoted to fourth position last week but has regained his place in the top three batsmen after securing 801 points on the latest ICC rankings.

He is the only third batsmen with over 800 ranking points after Dawid Milan (894) and Aaron Finch (830).

On the other hand, India’s Virat Kohli also improved his position after back-to-back fifties in the ongoing series against England.

The Indian captain is now in fifth place with 744 points.

Kohli’s teammate KL Rahul, however, was demoted one place down to fourth, while losing his place to the Pakistani captain.