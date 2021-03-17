close
Wed Mar 17, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Sports

Web Desk
March 17, 2021

Babar Azam grabs 3rd position on ICC T20 ranking, Kohli on 5th

Sports

Web Desk
Wed, Mar 17, 2021
Babar Azam. File photo.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has moved up on the ICC T20 rankings, claiming third place on the list, it emerged on Tuesday.

The right-handed batsman was demoted to fourth position last week but has regained his place in the top three batsmen after securing 801 points on the latest ICC rankings.

He is the only third batsmen with over 800 ranking points after Dawid Milan (894) and Aaron Finch (830).

On the other hand, India’s Virat Kohli also improved his position after back-to-back fifties in the ongoing series against England.

The Indian captain is now in fifth place with 744 points.

Kohli’s teammate KL Rahul, however, was demoted one place down to fourth, while losing his place to the Pakistani captain.

Latest News

More From Sports