PCB will pay for hospitalisation, treatment of former Test cricketer Tauseef Ahmed

Former cricketer Tauseef Ahmed has successfully undergone angioplasty at a private hospital in Lahore. Photo: File

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday said that it will pay for the hospitalisation and treatment of former Test cricketer Tauseef Ahmed, who recently underwent an angioplasty.

According to PCB's spokesperson, Tauseef's angioplasty, during which he received two stents, has been performed successfully and he is currently under 12-hour observation, as reported by Geo.tv.

"Tauseef Ahmed is an asset to Pakistan Cricket," said the spokesperson, adding that he is in touch with Tauseef Ahmed and his family regarding the situation.

[Once discharged from the hospital], he will stay at the National High-Performance Centre until he is able to travel," said the spokesperson.



The former spinner is currently being treated at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology.

Per the piece, Tauseef Ahmed's nephew Saifuddin said that the former cricketer will be transferred to another ward after staying under observation for 12 hours at the recovery centre.

"Neither Ahmed nor his family faced any problems at the hospital, " Saifuddin said.

Saifuddin says he is "hopeful that Tauseef Ahmed will be discharged from the hospital soon."

The former cricketer had suffered a heart attack while attending a wedding ceremony on Sunday night.