Meghan Markle to face external investigation in bullying case: report

The British monarchy has hired an external firm to probe allegations that Meghan Markle had bullied royal staff.

According to CNN, an external firm has been hired by Buckingham Palace. CNN, however, did not reveal the name of the external firm. Another publication confirm that a law firm would investigate the claims against the Duchess of Sussex.

The reports came a day after a British media outlet said the palace has concluded an internal investigation into the Duchess of Sussex's bullying case.

Earlier this month, a British media report had cited an unnamed royal staffer that a complaint was lodged against Meghan Markle in 2018.

"Our commitment to look into the circumstances around allegations from former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex is being taken forward but we will not be providing a public commentary on it," Buckingham Palace said on Monday.