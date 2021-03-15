George, Charlotte and Louis make a special cake for their grandmother Princess Diana

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis prepared a special cake to pay homage to their late grandmother Princess Diana on Mother’s Day.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's three children have also penned a heartfelt message about the People's Princess: "I Love you very much. Papa is missing you."

Seven-year-old Prince George and five-year-old Princess Charlotte, in pictures shared on the Kensington Royal Instagram account, sent their love to the late Princess of Wales – who died in a car crash in 1997.

They also helped make a cake for the special occasion, and pictures of the creation were posted to social media alongside a picture of Catherine as a young child with her own mother.



"Celebrating two other special mothers today, cake made by George, Charlotte and Louis", William captioned the post.



Prince George’s note read: “Dear Granny Diana, Happy Happy mothers day. I love you very much and think of you always, Sending lots of love from George.”



Whilst Charlotte wrote: “Dear Granny Diana, I am thinking of you on Mother’s Day.

She wrote: “I Love you very much. Papa is missing you. lots of Love Charlotte.”

There was also a card from two-year-old Prince Louis, who had painted on a piece of heart-shaped paper and written his name by the side.

The cards were shared on the social media accounts William shares with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Sussex.

In a message accompanying the sweet snaps, the royals said: “This year Mother’s Day will be different once again. Each year on Mother’s Day, George, Charlotte and Louis make cards remembering their Granny, Diana, for William.