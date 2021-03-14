New infections bump up COVID-19 cases among Sindh police to over 6,000

The News/via Geo.tv/Files

KARACHI: Close to a hundred new infections in the Sindh Police over the past week have bumped up the total number of COVID-19 cases among the province's cops to more than 6,000, Geo Urdu reported.

Dozens of officers have contracted COVID-19 over the past week, with the tests of 94 of them coming positive, a spokesperson for the Sindh Police confirmed on Sunday.

The spokesperson added that the total number of police officers and personnel affected by the coronavirus has now risen to 6,250. At least 24 cops have died of COVID-19 so far, they said.

Pakistan's worrying COVID-19 situation

On Friday, Pakistan had crossed the 600,000-case mark after 2,701 new infections were reported, according to the daily data issued by the body monitoring Pakistan's COVID-19 situation — the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) — with the rise signalling alarm for policymakers.

A breakdown of the data showed that of the 600,198 cases, 10,816, 19,171, 4,959, 46,963, 75,052, 182,576, and 260,661 were reported from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Sindh, respectively.

The NCOC added that 54 new deaths were also recorded in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally of COVID-19 deaths to 13,430 — of which Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and AJK reported 4,452, 5,698, 2,138, 520, 202, 103, and 317 deaths, respectively.