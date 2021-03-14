Dubai's 'Love Lake' becomes popular once again a month after Valentine's Day

Instagram/Faz3/via The News

DUBAI: Dubai's unique spot for lovebirds — 'Love Lake' — has once again become popular a month after Valentine's Day as couples and families flock to the world's only man-made, heart-shaped lake for some time away from the city's hubbub.



Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum had dedicated the lake — located at Al-Qudra Oasis — to the emirati citizens, writing "To all of you" on Instagram back in 2018.

The gigantic interconnected hearts are a masterpiece created by humans and spreads over an area of ​​550,000 square metres. Built far away from the urban area, it has a lot of greenery, including multiple species of plants, over 16,000 trees, and uncountable colourful flowers.

The lake's surroundings are also unique, with the word "Love" written in beautiful cursive English, attracting the attention of tourists arriving at the destination via air.



YouTube/Screengrab via The News

YouTube/Screengrab via The News

YouTube/Screengrab via The News

YouTube/Screengrab via The News

YouTube/Screengrab via The News

Its entrance is also shaped like a heart, with a heart-shaped gate, trees, and fountains. The lake also boasts a fenced area called "Hadirah" for picnics and barbecue with friends and family, as well as a glow-in-the-dark running track.



It remains open 24 hours, is free of cost, and has basic facilities such as clean water and washrooms. To add to its allure, there's a selfie wall for tourists, with space for two people to pose, a plus symbol in the middle, and a heart symbol at the end.