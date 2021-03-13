close
Fri Mar 12, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 13, 2021

Sofia Richie enjoys romantic dinner with new man in Santa Monica

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Mar 13, 2021

Sofia Richie captured the attentions of onlooker as she appeared in gorgeous dress with a mystery man and her two pals to have dinner in Santa Monica on Thursday.

The 22-year model was reported as 'single' in early February, just days after being seen enjoying cozy beach date with billionaire shipping heir Gil Ofer in Miami.

Scott Disick's ex was looking amazing in all black ensemble while enjoying an outdoor meal with her group of friends.

Sofia Richie previously was seen spending time with Cha Cha Matcha co-founder Matthew Morton, even seen sharing kisses during dates.

Sofia and Scott split in May 2020 after three years together, the father-of-three is currently dating 19-year-old Amelia Hamlin.

