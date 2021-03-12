close
Fri Mar 12, 2021
March 12, 2021

Umar Gul reciting Azaan in baby daughter's ear wins internet

Fri, Mar 12, 2021

  • Pakistani bowler Umar Gul shared a video on Friday where he can be seen reciting the Azaan in his newly-born daughter’s ear.
  • The ritual is performed by Muslims around the globe when their children are born.
  • Gul had taken to Twitter to announce the birth of his daughter earlier this month.

Pakistani bowler Umar Gul shared a video on Friday where he can be seen reciting the Azaan in his newly-born daughter’s ear.

It is a ritual that is performed by Muslims around the globe when their children are born.

The former bowler posted the video from his Instagram account with an emotional caption that read: “Giving Azaan again in my little princess's ear! This feeling is just out of the world. Alhamdulillah for all His Blessings.”


Gul had taken to Twitter to announce the birth of his daughter earlier this month.

“Allah has blessed us again with his Rehmah! Baby Zainab is finally home and baby and Mama are both in good health," the cricketer wrote on Twitter.

“May Allah bless her with long and healthy life, full of love n blessings. Ameen. Keep our family in your duas,”the player wrote on Twitter.


