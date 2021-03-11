Tired of long voice notes? WhatsApp may release a solution soon!

Are you also one of those people who easily get tired of long voice notes? Do you try to avoid opening the app when you see voice messages that are more than 5-minutes long?

If so, WhatsApp may soon be releasing a solution as it has been reported that the instant messaging service is testing an option to change the playback speed of voice messages.

According to WABetaInfo, a website that independently tracks and announces news about the instant messaging service for iOS, Android, and Windows, the feature was "under development and it will be available in a future update for iOS and Android".

"Screenshots will be published here on @WABetaInfo when available in a future beta build," WABetaInfo said on Twitter.