Weak sides can only improve by playing against stronger opponents, says Karishma Ali

Footballer Karishma Ali. — Photo by author

KARACHI: Footballer Karishma Ali has said that experienced teams scoring dozens of goals against weaker sides in the ongoing National Women Championship will encourage young girls to do better next time.



Speaking to The News, after Highlanders vs Nawansheher game in National Women Football Championship on Wednesday, the 22-year-old footballer insisted weaker sides will only improve when they play against stronger sides.

“You will remain mediocre if you continue to play among mediocre. It won’t give you the motivation to improve or lift your standard,” she said.

At least 86 goals were scored in the first eight matches of the championship which is being played in Karachi.

While some view this scoreline as discouraging and humiliating for youngsters, Ali feels that this should motivate them to lift their standards.

“When new players or youngsters play seniors and experienced players, they’ll get inspiration along with learning. For them, this (such defeats) should encourage them to do better and work harder so that they can compete against better sides,” said Ali who is also known for her activism to promote women's sports.

Replying to a question, the young footballer — who was featured in “Forbes 30 under 30” last year — said that she was happy to see new teams and players in the tournament.

“It is so heartening to see girls from all over Pakistan participating in this tournament, it makes me feel that things are going in the right direction and if things continue to move ahead like this, then that time isn’t far when we’ll be playing international football for the country,” she said.

“But, it is also important to have more of [these] activities, as one event a year won’t help. You need to invest in the grassroots level and player development,” she added.