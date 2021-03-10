Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood addressing a press conference. Photo Courtesy: PID/File

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood said on Wednesday said that all the education ministers will meet today at the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) to review the coronavirus situation in the country and school opening modalities.

As per details from the education minister, the meeting will decide the next course of action and it will be attended by all the provincial education ministers.

Given the alarming surge in coronavirus cases across the country, the federal minister said the situation is not the same as it was in November-December. “The rate of cases has spiked within a week,” he added.

Last month, the federal minister had announced that all the educational institutes would resume regular 5-day classes from March 1.



He had said that the announcement applies to every educational institution in the designated cities where restrictions had been imposed.

The coronavirus positivity rate has risen significantly in the first week of March ringing alarm bells at the NCOC which announced on Monday to review the decision of easing further restrictions.

The NCOC meeting, chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, also considered deferring the opening up of cinemas, indoor weddings, and dine-in restaurants.

The meeting expressed its concerns over public complacency in following non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs or alternate measures to treat the disease other than medical treatment).