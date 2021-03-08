Shahid Afridi shares Quranic verse on International Women's Day

Former skipper Shahid Afridi. — AFP/File

As Twitter celebrates International Women's Day to acknowledge women's contributions, former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi on Monday also shared his thoughts on the event.

Taking to Twitter, he said: "Islam is the first religion to expand women rights in all fields, be it education, health or any other field."



Citing a verse from the Holy Quran, the former skipper said: "Allah (SWT) says: “I never fail to reward any worker among you for any work you do, be [it] male or female — you are equal to one another.” (Qur’an, 3:195)."

International Women’s Day — celebrated on March 8 every year — is being observed worldwide to acknowledge the outstanding contributions of women in different fields across the globe.

This year's theme for International Women's Day is “Women in leadership: achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world”.

Besides celebrating women's achievements, the day also aims to raise awareness about women's equality, lobby for accelerated gender parity, and raise funds for female-focused charities.