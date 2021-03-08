Google Doodle pays tribute on International Women's Day

The day is celebrated all across the globe every year on March 8. SCREENGRAB

Google, with its creative doodle, has paid tribute to women on International Women's Day.

The doodle video, designed by Helene Leroux, honours (s)heroes by depicting the hands that have opened the doors for generations of women.

The theme for International Women’s Day 2021 is ‘Choose To Challenge’ and the hashtags to celebrate it are #ChooseToChallenge and #IWD2021.

In a bid to recognise the importance of women's empowerment, the search engine has rolled out a 41-second video Doodle as an acknowledgment of women pioneers across different fields, different nations, and different eras.