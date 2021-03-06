Kim Kardashian shares her thoughts on #FreeBritney movement

Kim Kardashian has shared a lengthy note in support of Britney Spears after watching the 'Free Britney' documentary, revealing that she feels 'empathy' for the pop star.



The reality star penned her thoughts after watching a show which focuses on the renowned singer's conservatorship and the #FreeBritney movement.

The mother-of-four, in her lengthy social media post, opened up about 'traumatizing' pressures of being in the public eye, saying: "So I finally watched the Britney Spears documentary this week and it made me feel a lot of empathy for her."

"The way the media played a big role in her life the way it did can be very traumatizing and it can really break even the strongest person. No matter how public someone's life may seem, no one deserves to be treated with such cruelty or judgement for entertainment."



She added: "Looking back at my own experiences, I remember a time when I felt this way."

Kim wrote: "When I was pregnant with North I was suffering from preeclampsia, which made me swell unconctrollably.



Kim continued: "I gained 60 lbs and delivers almost 6 weeks early and I cried every single day over what was happening to my body mainly from the pressures of being constantly compared to what society considered a healthy pregnant person should look like - as well as being compared to Shamu the Whale by the media."



"Looking at all of the photos of myself online and in magazines made me so insecure and I had this fear of wondering if I would ever get my pre baby body back. I was shamed on a weekly basis with cover stories that made my insecurities so painful I couldn't leave the house for months after. It really broke me," she added.



"Luckily I was able to take these frustrating, embarrassing feelings and channel it into motivation to get me where I am today, but to say this didn't take a toll on me mentally would be a lie.



"I'm sharing this just to say I really hope everyone involved in the business of shaming and bullying someone to the point of breaking them down might reconsider and instead try to show some understand and compassion.



"You just never fully know what someone is going through behind the scenes and I've learned through my own experiences that it's always better to lead with kindness," Kim concluded.

Kim Kardashian shared the post with her followers with an aim to support Britney Spears. The 40-year-old 'KUWTK' beauty also uploaded a collection of old magazine covers that were taken around the time of her pregnancy.