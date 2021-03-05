close
Fri Mar 05, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
March 5, 2021

Pakistan's petroleum prices lower than India, other regional countries: report

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Mar 05, 2021
Petrol price in Pakistan is 0.70$. Photo: File
  • Pakistan’s petroleum prices are currently the lowest in comparison to other countries in the region, according to a report.
  • Petrol price in Pakistan is 0.70$   while in India it is 1.26$.
  •  PM  turned down OGRA's recommendation of an increase in petrol prices by Rs6-7 per litre last month.

Pakistan’s petroleum prices are currently the lowest in comparison to other countries in the region, according to a Radio Pakistan report.

Petrol price in Pakistan is 0.70$ while in India it is 1.26$, China 1.03$, Nepal 0.95$, Bangladesh 1.05$ and in Sri Lanka the petrol price is recorded at 0.83$.

 PM Imran Khan had turned down OGRA's recommendation of an increase in petrol prices by Rs6-7 per litre last month.

The prices for March are as follows: 

Fuel Price w.e.f March 1 
PetrolRs111.90
High-Speed DieselRs116.08
KeroseneRs80.19
Light Diesel Oil 
Rs79.23

Latest News

More From Pakistan