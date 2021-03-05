Pakistan's petroleum prices lower than India, other regional countries: report

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan’s petroleum prices are currently the lowest in comparison to other countries in the region, according to a Radio Pakistan report.
Petrol price in Pakistan is 0.70$ while in India it is 1.26$, China 1.03$, Nepal 0.95$, Bangladesh 1.05$ and in Sri Lanka the petrol price is recorded at 0.83$.
PM Imran Khan had turned down OGRA's recommendation of an increase in petrol prices by Rs6-7 per litre last month.
The prices for March are as follows:
|Fuel
|Price w.e.f March 1
|Petrol
|Rs111.90
|High-Speed Diesel
|Rs116.08
|Kerosene
|Rs80.19
|Light Diesel Oil
|Rs79.23