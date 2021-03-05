Pakistan's petroleum prices lower than India, other regional countries: report

Petrol price in Pakistan is 0.70$. Photo: File

Pakistan’s petroleum prices are currently the lowest in comparison to other countries in the region, according to a Radio Pakistan report.

Petrol price in Pakistan is 0.70$ while in India it is 1.26$, China 1.03$, Nepal 0.95$, Bangladesh 1.05$ and in Sri Lanka the petrol price is recorded at 0.83$.

PM Imran Khan had turned down OGRA's recommendation of an increase in petrol prices by Rs6-7 per litre last month.



