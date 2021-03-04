'PSL to be back stronger than ever': Shahid Afridi

— AFP/File

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be back and stronger than ever, former skipper Shahid Afridi said Thursday after the tournament was put-off.

The comments came after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) indefinitely postponed the sixth-edition of the PSL due to a COVID-19 outbreak reported in the tournament’s 'bio-secure' bubble in Karachi.



"Despite a challenging situation, I feel the PSL could have been completed even with only local/young players involved," the former skipper, who is a part of Multan Sultans' squad, said.

The hard-hitting batsman said that the tournament was all about nurturing new talent. "The tournament was very entertaining and provided quality cricket to fans around the world."

"I fully back the PSL and IA it will come back stronger than ever," he said.

However, he urged the people to take care and follow the safety measures as the virus was still around.

