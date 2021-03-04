PSL franchise owners raise questions after PSL 2021 put-off: sources

KARACHI: A heated debate took place between the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise owners and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials after the tournament was postponed on Thursday for an indefinite period due to a COVID-19 outbreak reported in the 'bio-secure' bubble in the city.

According to sources, during the meeting, questions were raised over how the coronavirus entered the bio-secure bubble.

Two teams were shifted to a hotel before the start of the tournament, and then they were transferred to another hotel, sources said.

The franchise owners, in the meeting, expressed anger at the PCB for holding other events at the hotel. At this, the PCB accepted its shortcomings.



According to sources, the two players who tested positive for the virus belonged to Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars.