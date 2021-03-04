PSL 2021: Three more cricketers test positive for COVID-19

The logo of Pakistan Super League.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) announced on Thursday that three more players from two different teams have tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed three more players from two different teams have tested positive for COVID-19 and they will now self-isolate for 10 days,” said a press release issued by the board.

The statement clarified that the players that tested positive were not part of the sides that played Wednesday’s doubleheader. It also said that the players were tested in the afternoon after showing symptoms.

The players are likely to be part of the Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars squad as the other four teams were busy playing their fixtures on Wednesday.

However, the PCB has not clarified whether the player do belong to those teams or not.

Following the positive results, the PSL organising committee will hold a virtual meeting with the team owners and management later today.

The press release said that “further update will be provided” once the meeting ends.

Two foreign players test positive for coronavirus

On Tuesday, the PCB had announced that two foreign players part of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) 2021 bio-secure bubble have tested positive for the coronavirus.

This was revealed by the PCB's Media Director Sami Burney during a news conference.

He said that the board had conducted 244 PCR tests after Fawad tested positive for the virus, adding that out of these, three came back positive. "These include two foreign players and one member of the local support staff."



Burney said that all three players had been isolated from the rest, adding that they were being quarantined at a different floor on the hotel.

"At the moment, more than 300 people are in the bubble," he said. "These include players, officials, support staff, franchise owners and security officials," he added, disclosing that rapid tests of the broadcast crew and the staff of the National Stadium had been conducted.