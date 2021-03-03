Ashley Benson opens up about keeping her personal life under wraps

Ashley Benson said she deliberately attempts to keep certain things away from public scrutiny

Ashley Benson revealed she is very much comfortable in keeping her love life under wraps.

Talking to Cosmopolitan UK, the 31-year-old actress said she deliberately attempts to keep certain things away from public scrutiny.



"The most annoying part is having to sit back and be quiet while everybody talks about you and you have to deal with it," she said.

"People can say whatever they want about me, but unless you know me, you don't really know anything at all," Benson added.

The actress also addressed her relationship with Cara Delevingne some years ago. "If gossip comes out and stories are completely false, what can you do?" she continued. "I'm not going to sit out there and be like, 'This isn't true, this is what's really happening.' "

After her breakup with the fashion model, Benson had dated G-Eazy for a while. But apart from the few public pictures of them, there’s not much known about their relationship either.