PSL 2021: Karachi Kings trounce Peshawar Zalmi by six wickets

Photo:File

KARACHI: Karachi Kings on Wednesday trounced Peshawar Zalmi by six wickets to topple them as league leaders in Pakistan Super League's match 13.



Peshawar Zalmi had set a target of 189 for the Karachi Kings and the home team chased it with three balls to spare.

The Kings were in trouble early in the innings when they lost three wickets for 43 runs by the end of the seventh over.

However, a 118-run partnership between Babar Azam and Mohammad Nabi helped the Karachi Kings defeat Peshawar Zalmi. Babar Azam remained unbeaten with his 77.

The kings lost Mohammad Nabi after he made 67 during the 17th over with the team still requiring 28 runs from 21 balls. However, Babar Azam did not let that hinder the team’s chances for a victory.

Earlier, Peshawar were asked to bat first by Karachi Kings after Imad Wasim won the toss on a pitch favouring the teams chasing the target.

Peshawar were looking to set a below-par score after they lost three wickets in the powerplay at just 39 runs.

Kings were in command at the end of 10th over when Peshawar were 69/4 and had lost Haider Ali just when he was looking to charge.

However, an 82-run partnership between West Indian Shane Rutherford and Englishman Ravi Bopara had taken the game away from the opposition.

Rutherford fell to Mohammad Ilyas in the 18th over but by that time the stage was set for Amad Butt to propel the Peshawar Zalmi to 188.

The all-rounder hit Dan Christian for 32 runs in the last over to help his side put up a defendable total.