KARACHI: Islamabad United have won the toss and decided to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators in match 12 at Karachi's National Stadium on Tuesday.

Yesterday, the match between them was postponed after a player from the United's squad tested positive for coronavirus. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), confirming to Geo News, said that the match will would be played at the same time, 7pm tomorrow.

In the statement, the PCB said that the coronavirus test results of players from both squads have come back negative. "This is being done to ensure players from both sides get time to prepare for the game," it said.

Quetta haven’t had the start they wanted in the tournament, losing all three games initially. They were first outplayed by the Karachi Kings before being knocked down by Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi.

This is the worst ever start for Quetta in the tournament but the team has still not lost hopes of bouncing back. Sarfaraz Ahmed is back in form, scoring 81 against Zalmi in the losing cause.

Ahmed’s side may not be too worried about the batting sans opening where Saim Ayub has been struggling. They’ll be pinning their hopes on Ahmed, Faf du Plessis, Azam Khan and Cameron Delport to score big runs.



Bowling remains their major concern as they failed to defend 198 against Peshawar Zalmi and 178 against Lahore Qalandars, making Sarfaraz Ahmed lose his cool.

The Shadab-led Islamabad United, on the other hand, is placed in the middle of the table with two wins from three games. They are also eyeing a comeback after the defeat to Peshawar Zalmi.

They probably reconsidered their top order after the captain Shadab Khan publicly critcised his top order batsmen.

Of the 11 PSL games so far, Quetta has an edge over Islamabad as it has won se and losing only 4 games.

SQUADS:

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Asif Ali, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Musa Khan, Shadab Khan, Zafar Gohar, Hassan Ali, Paul Stirling, Lewis Gregory, Phil Salt, Rohail Nazir, Ali Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Zeeshan Zameer

Quetta Gladiators: Anwar Ali, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Zahid Mahmood, Dale Steyn, Tom Banton, Usman Khan Shinwari, Cameron Delport, Qais Ahmad, Abdul Nasir, Saim Ayub, Arish Ali Khan, Usman Khan, Faf du Plessis, Dale Steyn.