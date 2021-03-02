Watch PSL 2021 live stream: Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United, match 12

Following their losses in all the initial three matches, Quetta Gladiators will be desperately looking to pull off their first win when they face Islamabad United in match 12 of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 at National Stadium (today).



The clash between the teams was delayed yesterday (Monday) after Islamabad United's Fawad Ahmed tested positive for coronavirus. Meanwhile, today's match will start at 7pm.

Quetta will need to bring improvement to their bowling and fast bowlers, in particular, and will have to keep a tight line and length, which is the only way to unsettle the rival team.

United, meanwhile, following back-to-back wins over Multan and Karachi Kings were humiliated by Zalmi Saturday night. United’s batting completely collapsed, folding for only 118, the lowest total of the event so far. It was also the third-lowest total from United in the PSL history.

