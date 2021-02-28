Nick Jonas releases ‘This is Heaven, Spaceman’ on SNL night

Renowned singer and songwriter Nick Jonas finally unveils teasers for his new singles Spaceman and This is Heaven on Saturday Night Live night.

Jonas currently has his hands full with a number of responsibilities, from running a long-running NBC comedy series to hosting SNL and preparing for the release of his new singles.

Both songs already debuted on SNL debut night and revolve around key events like the covid-19 pandemic and the 2020 elections.

