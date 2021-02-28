close
Sat Feb 27, 2021
February 28, 2021

Dirilis:Ertugrul: Sultan Alaaddin Kayqubad actor looks handsome in latest photo

Sun, Feb 28, 2021

"Dirilis: Ertugrul" fans start hearing about Sultan  Alaaddin Kayqubad in the first season of the show but the Seljuk ruler finally appears in season four.

The role of Sultan was played by Turkish actor Burak Hakki  in the popular TV series.

Burak Hakkı is a famous Turkish actor who is followed by thousands of people on social media.

The Turkish hunk looked dashing in his latest picture shared on Instagram.

Check out his picture :



