Halsey thrashes German radio host for 'racist, xenophobic' comments on BTS

Singer Halsey has lambasted German radio host Matthias Matuschik for his racist comments on K-pop band BTS.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 26-year-old, who has collaborated with the famed group for their single Boy With Luv, said that she was "horrified" over the host’s comments which she said were clear examples of racism and xenophobia.

"Racism and xenophobia cannot be thinly veiled as "on air humor." Irresonsible and disgusting statements in a time where hate speech and violent behavior towards Asian communities are skyrocketing. This is unacceptable," she continued.

"I hope a better apology to BTS, and the Asian communities across the world, is on its way."

Matuschik wrongly drew parallels to the band and the Covid-19 virus describing them as "some [expletive] virus that hopefully there will be a vaccine for soon as well."

His comments came after he listened to the band’s cover of Coldplay’s Fix You.

"These little [expletive] brag about the fact they covered 'Fix You' from Coldplay, this is blasphemy," he said. "For this you will be vacationing in North Korea for the next 20 years!"

