Watch PSL 2021 live stream: Multan Sultans vs Karachi, match no 8

KARACHI: After winning one of their first two games, the incumbent champions Karachi Kings will be hoping to get back to their winning ways when they go against Multan Sultans on Saturday (today) in the eighth fixture of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 here at the National Stadium.

Currently the Kings have two points from two games, while Multan also has the same number of points but have played three games. Both teams are sitting at the middle of the table right now.

The match between the two teams is scheduled to start at 8:00pm.

