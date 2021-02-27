close
Sat Feb 27, 2021
Sports

Web Desk
February 27, 2021

Watch PSL 2021 live stream: Multan Sultans vs Karachi, match no 8

Sports

Web Desk
Sat, Feb 27, 2021

KARACHI: After winning one of their first two games, the incumbent champions  Karachi Kings will be hoping to get back to their winning ways when they go against Multan Sultans on Saturday (today) in the eighth fixture of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 here at the National Stadium.

Currently the Kings  have two points from two games, while Multan also has the same number of points but have played three games. Both teams are sitting at the middle of the table right now. 

The match between the two teams is scheduled to start at 8:00pm.

Geo Super, Pakistan's premier sports channel, has acquired the rights to live stream PSL’s sixth edition.

Cricket fans can watch the entire tournament on Geo Super's website and mobile app as well.

To watch the match live, click here.

