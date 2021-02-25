Fact check: Did Wahab Riaz become enraged at fans during a PSL match?

Screenshot from viral social media where Wahab Riaz can be seen scolding the fans.

Video where Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz can be seen angrily confronting a few fans has gone viral on social media



A few people have mistakenly thought that it is from the on-going Pakistan Super League matches



The video is from 2019 when Riaz was representing the Zalmis



A video where Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz can be seen angrily confronting a few fans has been widely shared on social media.

However, Geo.tv has found that the video is from 2019 when Riaz was representing the Zalmis in the fourth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The fast-bowler can be seen offended as he approaches fans at an enclosure in a stadium who were constantly calling out his name. Some of the cricket fans even called the bowler 'parchi' on which the Zalmi player got infuriated and went inside the enclosure.

"Someone just yelled out 'parchi'. Who was it?" the furious bowler asked fans angrily.

"Parchi" is a derogatory term that has also been used by some fans to refer to Zalmi opener Imam ul Haq, due to his relationship with Pakistan batting great and former chief selector Inzamam ul Haq.



Imam was criticised often by fans who accused the chief selector of including Imam in the squad based on his relationship with the left-handed batsman.