Katharine McPhee and David Foster are now parents to a baby boy

Hollywood actor and singer Katharine McPhee and music exec husband David Foster have been blessed with a baby boy!

The big news was broken by the couple’s rep who confirmed to People magazine that they have welcomed their first child together.

“Katharine McPhee and David Foster have welcomed a healthy baby boy. Mom, Dad and son are all doing wonderfully,” the spokesperson told the outlet

Back in October, it was revealed that American Idol singer was expecting her first child with the music exec.

While McPhee has become a first-time mom, this is Foster’s sixth child.