72% of Pakistani businesspersons hopeful of a bright future, Gallup survey shows

Photo: Gallup

Gallup Pakistan, in collaboration with Jang-Geo News Polls, recently conducted a survey related to the business community of Pakistan and found out that 72% of the businesspersons are hopeful of a bright future.

As reported by Geo.tv, the survey was carried out for the fourth quarter of Gallup's Business Confidence Index. About 400 businesses took part in the survey from across the country.

Meanwhile, 28% of the respondents said they are not very hopeful of the situation improving in future. The net score of hopes regarding future business improvement has decreased from 58% in the second quarter to 44%, the survey said.



When questioned about their current business conditions, 61% said that they are enjoying good conditions, while 39% of entrepreneurs said that they are suffering from bad conditions.



A sector-wise breakdown among those who said that their businesses are enjoying favourable conditions shows that 68% belonged to the manufacturing industry, 58% to the services industry, while 52% were associated with the trade industry.

Out of the 72% of businesspersons who said that they are optimistic of a better future, 72% belongs to the manufacturing sector, 73% are associated with the services sector, while 84% belong to the trade industry.

When asked if the country is moving in the right direction, 53% of the respondents replied positively. Meanwhile, 47% said that the country, according to them, is not moving in the right direction.

A province-wise distribution of the respondents who said that they think the country is moving in the right direction, 72% belonged to Sindh, 50% belonged to Balochistan, another 50% belonged to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while 48% hailed from Punjab.