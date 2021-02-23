Watch PSL 2021 live stream: Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, match 5

The combo shows logos of Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi.

KARACHI: Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi will fight on Tuesday to open their accounts on the points table when they take on each other in the fifth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at National Stadium Karachi.

The match between the two teams is scheduled to start at 7:00pm.

Geo Super, Pakistan's premier sports channel, has acquired the rights to live stream PSL’s sixth edition.

The cricket fans can watch the entire tournament on Geo Super's website and mobile app as well.

