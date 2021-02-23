close
Tue Feb 23, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Sports

Web Desk
February 23, 2021

Watch PSL 2021 live stream: Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, match 5

Sports

Web Desk
Tue, Feb 23, 2021
The combo shows logos of Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi.

KARACHI: Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi will fight on Tuesday to open their accounts on the points table when they take on each other in the fifth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at National Stadium Karachi.

The match between the two teams is scheduled to start at 7:00pm.

Geo Super, Pakistan's premier sports channel, has acquired the rights to live stream PSL’s sixth edition.

The cricket fans can watch the entire tournament on Geo Super's website and mobile app as well.

To watch the match live, click here.

Latest News

More From Sports