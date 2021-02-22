PPP beats PTI to retain NA-221 seat

THARPARKAR: The PPP has won the NA-221 seat, beating main rival PTI with a huge margin, according to unofficial results.



PPP candidate Pir Ameer Ali Shah Jilani bagged 103,502 votes while his rival PTI candidate Nizamuddin Rahimoon got 50,570 votes, giving a major boost to the ruling PPP which claimed that the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led PTI has been rejected by the people of Sindh.

In a statement after the NA-221 victory on Monday, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said that the people of Tharparkar have shown the mirror to “illegal and incompetent” rulers.

“Recent by-elections were the first test of the selected regime in which Imran Khan has failed in all the four provinces,” the PPP leader said.

Bilawal said the failure is written in their fate in the next round as well and it is better for Imran Khan to resign and go home.

“Victory will be of the people in Senate polls as well.”

The NA-221 seat had fallen vacant after PPP leader Pir Noor Muhammad Shah Jillani passed away battling coronavirus at a hospital in Karachi.

According to the district returning officer, the constituency has a total number of 281,900 votes while a total of 318 polling stations were set up in the constituency.

Out of these 318 polling stations, 95 had been declared extremely sensitive while 130 were considered sensitive.

An estimated 2,000 police and Rangers personnel had been stationed outside the polling stations to ensure safety and security. Polling stations that had been deemed "extremely sensitive" also had CCTV cameras installed in them.