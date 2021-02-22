James Franco settles lawsuit accusing him of sexual misconduct

James Franco was accused of sexual misconduct back by his four female students and one other woman

American actor James Franco reached a settlement in the sexual misconduct case filed against him in 2019.

E! News obtained documents showing that a tentative settlement over sexual misconduct lawsuit filed against the 127 Hours actor was reached.

The plaintiffs’ attorneys claimed the agreement will be "further memorialized in a Joint Stipulation of Settlement to be filed with the Court at a later date."

The actor was accused of sexual misconduct back by his four female students and one other woman back in 2018. Their accounts were publicized in The Los Angeles Times.

No legal action was taken back then, but the accusers demanded an apology as well as real change.

However, two years later, one of the original accusers, Sarah Tither-Kaplan and another student named Toni Gaal slapped him with a lawsuit for engaging in "widespread inappropriate and sexually charged behavior towards female students by sexualizing their power as a teacher and an employer by dangling the opportunity for roles in their projects."