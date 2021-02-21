‘Pwari ho rai hai’ girl Dananeerr announces Zalmi partnership

‘Pwari ho rai hai’ girl Dananeerr has just announced her partnership with the Zalmi family and fans are over the moon.



The overnight sensation announced the news over on Instagram with a picture from the event and a caption that read, “I am SO excited to announce that I am now an official member of the Zalmi family! Akhpal team! Da pekhawar azmaray @jafridi10”

Check it out below:

She even posted a number of behind-the-scenes shots from the event, from front row snaps to official snaps, it appears Dananeerr is on the fast track to fame.



