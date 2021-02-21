Watch PSL 2021 live stream: Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans

— AFP/File

Two time winners Islamabad United and Multan Sultans are facing off today in the third match of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) sixth edition at Karachi's National Stadium.

Islamabad won the toss and decided to field.



Geo Super, Pakistan's premier sports channel, has acquired the rights to live stream Pakistan Super League's (PSL) sixth edition.

The cricket fans can watch the entire tournament free of cost on Geo Super's website.

