close
Sun Feb 21, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Sports

Web Desk
February 21, 2021

Watch PSL 2021 live stream: Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans

Sports

Web Desk
Sun, Feb 21, 2021
— AFP/File

Two time winners Islamabad United and Multan Sultans are facing off today in the third match of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) sixth edition at Karachi's National Stadium.

Islamabad won the toss and decided to field.

Geo Super, Pakistan's premier sports channel, has acquired the rights to live stream Pakistan Super League's (PSL) sixth edition.

The cricket fans can watch the entire tournament free of cost on Geo Super's website.

To watch the match live, click here.



Latest News

More From Sports