NA-221: PTI candidate alleges Sindh police involved in 'blast' at polling station

PTI candidate Nizamuddin Rahimoon on Sunday blamed the Sindh government for an explosion that took place at a polling station in the NA-221 Tharparkar constituency where voting for the by-election is still underway.



Rahimoon, in his statement, said that Sindh police were helping his opponent under the supervision of the DSP and that the blast took place at the Kesrar polling station "under police supervision".



"My agents have been arrested and my voters are being chased away, but the people of Tharparkar will ensure that the truth wins," he claimed.

He also demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Election Commission of Pakistan take notice of the incident.

A fire broke out at a polling station at the Government Boys School in Kesar.

According to SSP Tharparkar Sardar Hassan, the fire had erupted by accident and had burnt ballot boxes though ballot papers inside them remained safe.