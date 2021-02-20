'Dirilis: Ertugrul': Gunkut Alp and Kutluca Alp visit Pakistan

Two more Turkish actors who appeared in hit TV series "Dirilis: Ertugrul" arrived in Pakistan on Sunday.

The historical TV series is being aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Hakam Serim who played Gunkut Alp, an Ertugrul loyalist, shared a picture with his Pakistanis friends to announce his arrival.



He was accompanied by Mehmet Pala who had essayed the role of Kutluca Alp in the third season of the historical TV series.

Mehmet Pala played the right-hand man of Aliyar Bey in "Dirilis: Ertugrul".



