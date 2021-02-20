Camilla Thurlow confirms her engagement with ‘Love Island’ co-star Jamie Jewitt

The Love Island co-stars Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt have confirmed their engagement months after they welcomed their first daughter in October last year.



Camilla took to photo-video sharing platform and posted a sweet family photo also featuring their daughter Nell wearing a babygrow with the words “Mummy, will you marry my Daddy?” and confirmed her engagement with Jamie Jewitt.

The 31-year-old reality star also shared an adorable engagement ring with her 1.5 million fans and wrote, “The most perfect ring that only the person who knows me the very best would be able to design for me”, followed by heart emoji.

She further said, “@jamiejewitt_ only you could totally surprise me and at the same time be exactly the wonderful person I know and love. What a perfect evening with these two, my future husband and our darling Nell.”

Jewitt posted the same snap and wrote, “She said yes!!!”



“I’ll fail miserably if I try to describe how I feel right now. All I will say is I have everything I need right here. I love these two more than anything. @camillathurlow I can’t wait to call you my wife.”

The couple welcomed their first child in October 2020.

