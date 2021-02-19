PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators complete squad, fixtures and match results

The logo of Quetta Gladiators.

KARACHI: The sixth edition of Pakistan Super League is scheduled to begin from February 20 at the National Stadium.

This year, the entire season of the PSL is being played at two venues -Karachi and Lahore - due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's the schedule, timings and venues of Quetta Gladiators' matches:

Date Time Team Venue Results 20 Feb 8pm Karachi Kings Karachi - 22 Feb 7pm Lahore Qalandars Karachi - 26 Feb 8pm Peshawar Zalmi Karachi -

1 March 7pm Islamabad United Karachi

-

3 March 7pm Multan Sultans Karachi -

6 March 2pm Islamabad United

Karachi -

7 March 2pm Multan Sultans

Karachi -

11 March 7pm Lahore Qalandars

Lahore

-

13 March 2pm Karachi Kings

Lahore

-

14 March 2pm Peshawar Zalmi

Lahore

-



Each team has five foreign players and 11 local ones in their 18-member squads.

Quetta Gladiators squad: Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt), Anwar Ali, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Zahid Mahmood, Chris Gayle, Dale Steyn, Tom Banton, Usman Khan Shinwari, Cameron Delport, Qais Ahmad, Abdul Nasir, Saim Ayub, Arish Ali Khan, Usman Khan, Faf du Plessis