Fri Feb 19, 2021
February 19, 2021

PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators complete squad, fixtures and match results

Fri, Feb 19, 2021
The logo of Quetta Gladiators.

KARACHI: The sixth edition of Pakistan Super League is scheduled to begin from February 20 at the National Stadium.

This year, the entire season of the PSL is being played at two venues -Karachi and Lahore - due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's the schedule, timings and venues of Quetta Gladiators' matches:

DateTimeTeamVenueResults
20 Feb8pmKarachi KingsKarachi-
22 Feb7pmLahore QalandarsKarachi-
26 Feb8pmPeshawar ZalmiKarachi-
1 March7pmIslamabad UnitedKarachi
-
3 March7pmMultan SultansKarachi-
6 March2pmIslamabad United
Karachi-
7 March2pmMultan Sultans
Karachi-
11 March7pmLahore Qalandars
Lahore
-
13 March2pmKarachi Kings
Lahore
-
14 March2pmPeshawar Zalmi
Lahore
-

Each team has five foreign players and 11 local ones in their 18-member squads.

Quetta Gladiators squad: Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt), Anwar Ali, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Zahid Mahmood, Chris Gayle, Dale Steyn, Tom Banton, Usman Khan Shinwari, Cameron Delport, Qais Ahmad, Abdul Nasir, Saim Ayub, Arish Ali Khan, Usman Khan, Faf du Plessis

