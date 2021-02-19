PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators complete squad, fixtures and match results

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The sixth edition of Pakistan Super League is scheduled to begin from February 20 at the National Stadium.
This year, the entire season of the PSL is being played at two venues -Karachi and Lahore - due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Here's the schedule, timings and venues of Quetta Gladiators' matches:
|Date
|Time
|Team
|Venue
|Results
|20 Feb
|8pm
|Karachi Kings
|Karachi
|-
|22 Feb
|7pm
|Lahore Qalandars
|Karachi
|-
|26 Feb
|8pm
|Peshawar Zalmi
|Karachi
|-
|1 March
|7pm
|Islamabad United
|Karachi
|-
|3 March
|7pm
|Multan Sultans
|Karachi
|-
|6 March
|2pm
|Islamabad United
|Karachi
|-
|7 March
|2pm
|Multan Sultans
|Karachi
|-
|11 March
|7pm
|Lahore Qalandars
|Lahore
|-
|13 March
|2pm
|Karachi Kings
|Lahore
|-
|14 March
|2pm
|Peshawar Zalmi
|Lahore
|-
Each team has five foreign players and 11 local ones in their 18-member squads.
Quetta Gladiators squad: Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt), Anwar Ali, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Zahid Mahmood, Chris Gayle, Dale Steyn, Tom Banton, Usman Khan Shinwari, Cameron Delport, Qais Ahmad, Abdul Nasir, Saim Ayub, Arish Ali Khan, Usman Khan, Faf du Plessis