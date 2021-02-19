I feared that I'd die soon: Lil Nas X opens up about journey with depression

American rapper Lil Nas X shared the details of his tumultuous journey with depression and what he did to overcome it.

In a TikTok video montage, which is a part of his Life Story series on the platform, shared that it was during his time in college when his mental health started deteriorating.

"In 2017 I became the first [in] my family to get into college," he began.

"During college I was depressed, had no friends and…. my grandmother passed."

The rapper added that he had developed hypochondria, which is also known as illness anxiety disorder.

"I started going to the doctor a lot in fear that I would die soon… hypochondria," continued the Grammy-winner.

He shared that his life began to turn around when he dropped out of school and lived with his sister where he began making music.

"I was happy again!!!" he shared.