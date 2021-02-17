How did Captain America create a branch reality in ‘Avengers: Endgame’?

Captain America unlike his two of his superhero buddies, did not face a tragic end in Avengers: Endgame.



For the unversed, Steve Rogers aka Captain America decided to return the Infinity Stones by the end of the film and instead of returning immediately, he decided to spend his life with his true love, Peggy Carter.

His decision to stay became a hot topic of discussion amongst Marvel buffs when the film first released in 2019, as many wondered how Cap pulled it off.

Directors of the record-breaking blockbuster, Joe and Anthony Russo are here with some answers.

Speaking to Lights Camera Barstool podcast, Joe said: “One thing that’s clear that Anthony and I have discussed, I don’t know that we’ve discussed this publicly at all, but Cap would have had to have traveled back to the main timeline.”

“That’s something that, yes, he would have been in a branch reality and have had to have traveled back to the main timeline to give that shield to Sam Wilson,” he went on to say.

“In our internal logic that we defined in the room, that was the choice that we made. Based on everything that happened, he would have been in a branch reality and then had to have shifted over to this, so jumped from one to the other and handed the shield off,” he added.