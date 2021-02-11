close
Thu Feb 11, 2021
Sports

Web Desk
February 11, 2021

Sania Mirza flaunts her incredible style in new video

Sports

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 11, 2021
Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza. Photo: File

Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza exactly knows how to keep her fans thoroughly engaged on social media by posting photos and videos almost every week.

Taking to her Instagram account, Sania shared a new video in which she could be seen flaunting her incredible style in different outfits.

Captioned "flipping through my outfits," Sania's video featured her wearing different traditional, western, and sporty outfits. The sportswoman pulled off each look with perfect ease and looked effortlessly gorgeous. 

Within a few hours of going live, the video amassed more than 132,000 likes and close to 630 comments in which fans and followers showered her with numerous compliments.


