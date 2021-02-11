close
Wed Feb 10, 2021
February 11, 2021

Harry Styles takes acting career to new levels as he lands role alongside The Crown's Emma Corrin

Entertainment

Harry Styles is all set to take his acting career to a new level as he has landed a major  role in upcoming movie 'My Policemen' alongside The Crown's princess Emma Corrin.

The One Direction crooner will soon jet to London as he has reportedly bagged a role in Amazon's latest project.

In the upcoming movie, Harry will be seen playing as a troubled lover of The Crown's beauty.

My Policeman, which is  based on a very successful book by the same name, is being backed Amazon.

He previously appeared in blockbuster Dunkirk where he had a small role as a British soldier in the Second World War.

The singer, who famously dated music icon Taylor Swift from 2012 until 2013, is reportedly dating Olivia Wilde these days.

He has also been linked to Kim Kardashian's sister Kendall Jenner and even the late Caroline Flack after meeting during his time on The X Factor.

Harry Styles and Emma Corrin are very excited about their upcoming film 'My Policeman', which is being backed by Amazon.

