PSL 6 anthem ‘Groove Mera’ trends worldwide on YouTube

KARACHI: The Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) song for the sixth edition has been trending worldwide and viewed more than 4.3 million times on YouTube.



According to details, the song was trending at the top in Pakistan on the video streaming site while the PSL fans in the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Kuwait were also in awe of the new anthem.

The song, "Groove Mera", featuring Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig, and Young Stunners, was released on Saturday triggering a nationwide debate whether it is better than the previous one or not.



According to the Pakistan Cricket Board, the song refers to the "swing and feel of the movements of cricketers".

The anthem is a celebration of Pakistan’s musical diversity. The mix of artists is particularly exciting as it represents artists from opposite ends of Pakistan’s musical spectrum.

The anthem brings together voices from Pakistan’s rich musical landscape: regional folk and urban sounds of pop and hip-hop.

The video, directed by Fida Moin, includes six leading cricketers who would be featuring for their respective franchises in the tournament, the players are Shadab Khan (Islamabad United) Shan Masood (Multan Sultans), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Quetta Gladiators), Babar Azam (Karachi Kings), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Lahore Qalandars) and Wahab Riaz (Peshawar Zalmi).