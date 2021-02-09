Sarfaraz Ahmed congratulates Moin Khan’s son on wedding with Mariam Ansari

The combo shows Owais Khan with Mariam Ansari and Sarfaraz Ahmed.

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed on Monday congratulated Moin Khan’s son, Owais Khan who tied the knot with actress Mariam Ansari.



The Pakistani cricketer took to Instagram and wished the couple. He shared the picture of Khan and Ansari and captioned: “Congratulations brother @owi.94”.

Pictures of the wedding shared on social media showed celebrities were also present on the occasion.

According to details, actress Mariam Ansari tied the knot with former Pakistan captain Moin Khan’s son Owais Khan last week.

In a tweet by journalist Shoaib Jatt, the adorable couple is officially husband and wife while Barat and Walima ceremonies will be held in December due to COVID-19.