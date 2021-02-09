Gigi Hadid shares her behind-the-scenes look from a glam show

Gigi Hadid, who recently become a mom, got her glam on and struck some poses on Monday.

The 25-year-old supermodel gave her fans a behind-the-scenes look at an American multinational company's photoshoot, sharing content to her Instagram Story.

In the picture, the new mom can be seen proceeding to serve some face with a pouty look, as fans laughed and explained: 'You just puff them out a little.'

Gigi also gave a glimpse at the shoot, posting a photo of herself sporting all white, as she posed in the window of a New York City loft.

Zayn Malik's sweetheart has been serving some motherhood glow with her stunning looks since she returned to work. The supermodel and the One Direction alum welcomed their first child back in September.

Gigi later posted a video from the hair and makeup chair, as her makeup artist Erin Parsons called her out. Bella Hadid's sister recently debuted a cute new tattoo dedicated to her daughter Khai.

