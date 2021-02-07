close
Sun Feb 07, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 7, 2021

BTS’s ‘Dynamite’ becomes first Korean MV to score gold in the UK

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Feb 07, 2021
BTS’s ‘Dynamite’ becomes first Korean MV to score gold in the UK

BTS’s track Dynamite has managed to secure its first ever gold certification as a Korean track in the United Kingdom and ARMYs are rejoicing.

For those unaware, the UK has a system in place to gouge the merit of international media and to end up with a gold certification a song needs to achieve 400,000 units.

Check it out below:


Latest News

More From Entertainment