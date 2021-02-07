BTS’s ‘Dynamite’ becomes first Korean MV to score gold in the UK

BTS’s track Dynamite has managed to secure its first ever gold certification as a Korean track in the United Kingdom and ARMYs are rejoicing.



For those unaware, the UK has a system in place to gouge the merit of international media and to end up with a gold certification a song needs to achieve 400,000 units.

Check it out below:



