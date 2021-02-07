BTS’s ‘Dynamite’ becomes first Korean MV to score gold in the UK

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BTS’s track Dynamite has managed to secure its first ever gold certification as a Korean track in the United Kingdom and ARMYs are rejoicing.
For those unaware, the UK has a system in place to gouge the merit of international media and to end up with a gold certification a song needs to achieve 400,000 units.