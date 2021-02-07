Shahid Afridi elated as his youngest daughter learns to walk

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi took to social media on Saturday to share a video of his youngest daughter, Arwa, elated that she had learned to walk.



"Overjoyed to see my little princess, she has started walking May Allah bless her always! An important day for me as I continue to receive love and recognition in the USA. Thank you all. #afrididay" wrote the cricketer.

Afridi also shared a video of Arwa walking around as she pushes a toy pram with a doll inside it.

Afridi announced the birth of his fifth daughter in February last year. The cricketer had invited name suggestions from fans and promised the winner a reward.



The all-rounder settled for Arwa as the name out of the numerous suggestions thrown his way by fans.