Sat Feb 06, 2021
February 6, 2021

Kim Kardashian sizzles in silk outfits during her styling session

Sat, Feb 06, 2021

Kim Kardashian left fans  awestruck  as she shared  behind-the-scenes footage of her photo shoot with 'legend' photographer Ellen von Unwerth.

The 40-year-old reality star set pulses racing as she donned various neutral silk outfits to promote her new Silks line.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star shared a series of behind-the-scenes clips and snaps to her Instagram stories on Friday, from a recent styling session with the renowned photographer.

In one of the pictures, Kim held an old-school telephone and kissed at the camera. While,  in another photo, the businesswoman appears in a chocolate covered pajama.

The mother-of-four's dark locks was perfectly coiffed as she exuded flawless beauty and playfulness during the latest photoshoot for her brand.

Kim Kardashian mesmerised fans with her  different looks during the shoot with photographer Ellen von Unwerth.

