Shaniera Akram shares feelings about adopted home Pakistan

Instagram/Shaniera Akram (@iamshaniera)/via The News

Shaniera Akram has spoken with passion about the littering and garbage problem in Karachi



Shaniera once again speaks about how she's always been proudly Pakistani

Says "no matter where my feet are, my heart seems to always be in Pakistan"

KARACHI: Shaniera Akram, a social worker and the wife of cricket legend Wasim Akram, has time and again spoken of how she feels about her adopted home, Pakistan.

Australian by birth, Shaniera has now shared how Pakistan makes her feel and how her heart remains attached to the South Asian country.

Always proudly Pakistani, she tweeted about how regardless of where she was, she was always reminded of her home — Pakistan.

"No matter where my feet are, my heart seems to always be in Pakistan," Shaniera, who has over the past few days also spoken up about the littering and garbage problem in Karachi, wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

Back in January, the Australian-Pakistani raised her voice about plastic waste, urging people to "become part of the solution". The same month, she had shared a heartfelt note for Karachi, praising the metropolis' resilience and diversity.



Shaniera, who also seems to love Karachi's food, has also in the past expressed her disgust at the hapless situation of the city's beaches, saying images of them littered "brought shame on our city, our people and on our culture."

"Our city is in pain and it’s telling us every day. We are crying out for help but no body can hear us. This has got to stop," she wrote on Twitter back in October 2020.